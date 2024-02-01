Lake Tahoe Lakers firmly in the hunt for playoff spot

The Lake Tahoe Lakers: Literal blood, sweat and tears.

Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

STATELINE, Nev., – Nearly 5,000 people watched the Lake Tahoe Lakers in the three game sweep over the Bellingham Blazers resulting in an overall record of 16-15-2. The team is firmly in the hunt for the final playoff spot with less than 12 games left in the season.

The Tahoe Blue Event Center broke in the ice and were pleasantly surprised by the turnout of 5,500 for the first ticketed hockey homestand at the events center.

According to ticket sales the attendance Friday reached nearly 2,000 with 1,500 on Saturday and 1,000 attending Sunday.

Friday night, Nolan Huss was the star of the game scoring two goals for the Lakers leading to a 4-1 win.

Nolan Huss #2 smashes into a Blazer on the first game of the series. Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Saturday’s game ended in thrilling fashion with a shootout going five rounds, the assistant Coach Andrew Radke said ultimately they won 4-3 with a shoot out.

The Lake Tahoe Lakers won the Saturday game with a winning score from Isiah Fernandez, who scored the game winner.

Goalie, Rasmus Ronnqvist made his first career start for the lakers Sunday and got a win and had a .956 shooting average.

In addition to watching the Lakers win 4-2: The final game in the sweep against the Blazers included a treat for the audience when Aaro Laurila got a “Gordie Howe Hat Trick”: which is one goal one Assist and one fight.

Radke said “Aaro got in a fight midway thru the second period, several punches were exchanged, but Aaro won the fight”

Lakers merchandise is available at games. Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Just one of the remaining series will be at home at Tahoe Ice Arena at 1176 Rufus Allen Blvd Feb 9-11 Fri/Sat puck drop 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at noon.

For tickets and information visit: https://laketahoelakers.com/schedule/