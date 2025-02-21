Lake Tahoe Lakers make the playoffs with their best season in history

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Lake Tahoe Lakers have had their best season yet, with a record of 33-10-3 and a spot in the playoffs. It’s their first time in the playoffs since their inaugural season in 2021 – 2022, as well as the first time in franchise history where they’ll have a playoff game at home.

Since mid-December, the USPHL team has taken on the Rogue Valley Royals, Ontario Jr Reign, and the San Diego Sabers in their home games—they’ve even played at the Tahoe Blue Event Center in addition to their usual turf at the South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena. Though two seasons ago the Lakers only had three wins under their belt for the season, this season has rocketed them to a whopping 33.

Their current leading scorers according to associate head coach Andy Radke are Brian Erte with 89 points, hailing from Finland; Jose Guseff with 78 points, also from Finland; and Scott McNulty with 73 points from the United States. South Lake Tahoe local Carver Alford, their star defenseman, has 54 points.

Another South Lake Tahoe local who joined the Lakers was assistant coach Tyler Dill. Dill became part of the staff in November after being cut from the Tahoe Knight Monsters. Earlier this month, he got an emergency call for the Knight Monsters’ game on February 7.

After taking over the team in the 2023 – 2024 season, general manager Chad Olson and Coach Radke planned to get the franchise back to playoffs and reach nationals. So far, the two-year plan they’ve aimed for is coming to fruition. “We’re excited to bring playoff hockey to the local community of Tahoe,” said Radke.

The first round of the playoffs is fast approaching, with the first games on March 7, 8, and 9. More information can be found on the Lake Tahoe Lakers website .

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.