Lake Tahoe Lakers wrap hockey season as family

In a three game series the Lake Tahoe Lakers Hockey Team will take on the Bellingham Blazers starting Friday night. The team will have the day Saturday to recover, strategize and get ready to return to the ice for another game that night. Both games Friday and Saturday will start at 7:30 p.m. The puck will drop at noon on Sunday for the final of the three games.

Chad Olson, head coach and general manager for the team, told the Tribune that since he and Andrew Radke, assistant coach and assistant GM, took on the team, they’ve been working to instill—above all—a sense of culture by building a family dynamic.

The two have coached for three years together and are nearly finished with their first season of coaching the Tahoe based team.

“Culture is everything. Building a family culture, we don’t have any super stars, ” Olson included that the recruit from Finland who has scored the most points, said “‘it’s a team effort.'”

There are two home series left in the 2023/24 season. Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Olson has been coaching in the Seattle area for 10 years and has high hopes for the team of Lakers recruits from all over the world.

“Achieving goals, sharing love for and pride in one another and ourselves,” is a priority, but so is humility, the Headcoach added, “You’re allowed to make a mistake, we’re all human it’s all about recovering from those mistakes.”

The U.S. Premier Hockey League team doesn’t have the highest ranking or most impressive win-loss record at present, but their joy is obvious and several of the players said they’re putting their all into the games they have left and are excited to see what the next season holds.

Carver Alford, local born and raised in South Lake Tahoe, told the Tribune “We’re together 24/7, cooking together, eating together, working out, practicing,” the teammates were recruited from all over the world from countries such as Finland, Lithuania, France, Canada, and Sweden.

“They give me the puck and I do my thing,” Aaro Laurilla humbly said, number 18 and the Lakers’ leading scorer from Finland. He added, his teammates are to thank for delivering “tape-to-tape” passes.

“I don’t care about the skill, we can teach that. What I care about is heart, passion and effort,” said Coach Olson. He and Radke recruited Laurilla from his instagram page, according to the 19-year-old forward.

“To be recruited for junior hockey playing at the highest level, be coachable and try to get better every day. Eventually you’ll get noticed,” the coaches sent a message to the younger players, above all, “love the game we all love to play and everything else falls into place.”

While hockey is typically expensive to play, and watch, the Lakers like to consider themselves the “locals team” with cheap tickets, cheap beer and, as Alford jokes, “pucks in deep” action.

For tickets visit the Tahoe Blue Events Center website .

The next home stand will be Feb., 9-11 before the team closes out the season by going to Fresno, San Diego, and Bakersfield.