Lake Tahoe local Brennan Lagasse featured in Homewood movie premieres

Homewood Mountain Resort is gearing up for the winter season with an evening of ski and snowboard film premieres.

The resort will premiere "Yūgen" and "Finding the Line," the latter featuring West Shore local Brennan Lagasse, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, in the North Lodge. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Lagasse will be on hand to speak about his experience with the film's creation and there also will be raffles and giveaway prizes.

"We couldn't be more excited about the upcoming winter season, and to host the local premieres of these two films that highlight epic journeys in the mountains," said Kevin Mitchell, general manager of Homewood Mountain Resort, in a press release. "Having Brennan Lagasse here to talk about his experience specifically in the creation of 'Finding the Line' is sure to be inspiring to many."

Tickets can be purchased either online in advance through Eventbrite for $10 (free for kids ages 13 and under) or at the door for $15.

Homewood season passholders save $5 off any listed ticket price. Eventbrite fees apply.

To further celebrate the upcoming season, Homewood will offer "3-Packs" lift tickets and season pass specials during the event.

"Yūgen" is a three-year borderless mountain-based documentary film that explores the connection mountaineers and environmentalists share with the natural world. It follows the journey of snowboard mountaineer Rafael Pease and crew as they travel throughout the corners of the world, trudging gear into unseen locations, the crew works tirelessly to capture the true essence of being one with the mountain.

This will be the film's first premiere in California. Learn more about it at connectionsmovement.com/.

"Finding the Line" follows Anna Segal and Nat Segal as they are challenged to understand the balance between risk, reason and reward. This is the first screening of the film in the Lake Tahoe area. Learn more about it at http://www.findingthelinefilm.com/.