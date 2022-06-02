Lake Tahoe man gets probation in drug case

STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man who was convicted at trial of felony drug sales and possession received a suspended eight-year prison sentence.

James Hornibrook



James David Hornibrook, 42, was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine for sale, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, all felonies.

On May 24, Hornibrook was sentenced to 15-48 months on the sales charge and 1-4 years on the other three charges, which will run simultaneously, should he fail probation.

According to court documents Hornibrook was arrested Jan. 19 2021, with methamphetamine, LSD and enough marijuana to be charged with a felony.

Hornibrook struggled with methamphetamine use throughout the intervening year, including testing positive within weeks of his Feb. 16 trial.

In January, he told alternative sentencing that he’d been on a five-day binge and tried to turn himself in on Jan. 14. He was taken for a medical evaluation where it determined that he had coronavirus.

Hornibrook appeared in Douglas County District court on Feb. 1 for a motions hearing and said he’d test positive for methamphetamine.