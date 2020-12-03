Lake Tahoe man is 5th virus-related death in El Dorado County

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County has suffered its fifth coronavirus-related death, officials announced Thursday.

A Lake Tahoe man in the 65 years and older age bracket has succumbed to COVID-19. He is the third person from Tahoe to die from virus implications.

The death is the first for the county in about three months, since mid-September.

There were also 98 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday coming from all parts of the county, including 12 in the Tahoe region, 24 in the Placerville area, 16 in El Dorado Hills and 19 in Cameron Park/Shingle Springs areas. Ten of the cases are still awaiting address confirmation. The active cases have jumped to 951.

Thirteen residents are hospitalized, but just one is in intensive care between Barton Memorial Hospital and Marshall Medical Center in Placerville.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced new rules Thursday that are triggered when fewer than 15% of beds are available in intensive care units for regional hospital networks. He broke the state down into five regions.

El Dorado County is now part of the Greater Sacramento region that includes Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties.

Newsom said most regions are just a day or two away from reaching that threshold and when they do, the state will order the closure of all hair salons and barbershops, bars, breweries and distilleries, casinos and indoor and outdoor playgrounds.

Restaurants would be limited to take-out and delivery only, while retailers must limit customers inside their stories to 20% capacity during the holiday shopping season.

Once triggered, regions would have 48 hours to implement the rules, which must stay in effect at least three weeks.