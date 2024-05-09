Lake Tahoe man scheduled for arraignment in alleged sexual assault case

A Lake Tahoe man is scheduled to be arraigned in Douglas County District Court on May 14 after he waived a preliminary hearing where he is accused of sexual assault and robbery.

Benjamin Alexander McCammon, 29, was drinking with the woman and two men on Feb. 3 and the three men went downstairs at Harrah’s.

According to court documents, McCammon borrowed the hotel card key from one of the other men and went back up to the room and allegedly assaulted the woman.

No plea agreement was included in the district court file. McCammon could deny the charges and seek a trial.