Lake Tahoe Markets set up for pandemic, delivering fresh, local food

Steve Rozier getting ready to make a delivery.



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — While many businesses were forced to quickly pivot once the pandemic hit, one Lake Tahoe business was already perfectly situated for the occasion.

Jill and Steve Rozier started Lake Tahoe Markets eight years ago as a way to bring fresh, local meat and produce to people living in the Tahoe Basin. They originally started with a booth at farmer’s markets.

“One of the things we found was that towards the end of the farmers market season, people were saying that they wish they could get that fresh produce during the winter,” Jill Rozier said. “And on the flip side, we had farmers that would say, ‘oh boy, I wish I had a way to sell our produce during the winter.’”

Lake Tahoe Markets became the middleman, delivering the farmer’s produce to people living in the basin who wanted fresh food year round. When the pandemic hit, they already had the online ordering platform and the delivery vehicles ready to go.

In a way, Rozier said, they were helped by the pandemic.

“It did help that people were looking for deliveries and now I think that people have gotten used to having such fresh produce delivered to their homes,” Rozier said.

Each week, customers pay for a package, which the Roziers fill with produce that is in season and available from local farmers in Nevada and California that they do business with.

“It’s kind of a surprise each week but it’s a nice variety because not everybody likes certain things, and I get that,” Rozier said. “So I like to make sure that there’s root vegetables, that there’s leafy greens, that there’s substantial vegetables like broccoli,” Rozier said.

Residents can get a no contact delivery of fresh produce.



They also have meat and fruit packages available.

Rozier also provides recipes and inspirations in case people aren’t familiar with some of the items or aren’t sure what to do with them.

Lake Tahoe Markets has also partnered with other local vendors so customers can purchase their items, such as soaps, honey, or jerky, in addition to their produce.

Rozier said they’ve supported local farmers during this time because many of them who would sell to local restaurants can now sell through Lake Tahoe Markets.

In addition to providing a safe way to get fresh food, Rozier said they are also helping promote healthy living and one of the best ways to keep from getting sick is by taking care of your body.

Lake Tahoe Markets delivers to the entire Tahoe Basin. They deliver to the North Shore on Mondays and the South Shore on Tuesdays.

To learn more, visit http://www.laketahoemarkets.com/ .