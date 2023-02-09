Lake Tahoe may receive some snow to start weekend

A view of Lake Tahoe Thursday morning from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A bit of snow appears to be headed to Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting that after a sunny Thursday with the high hitting 50, a weaker system may enter the region Friday and last into Saturday bringing a few inches of snow.

The service said a storm track Friday night into Saturday could generate bands of moisture with light snowfall across the eastern Sierra/Tahoe Basin with 1 to 4 inches expected and a 20% chance for 6 inches in some locations.

Winds on Friday into Saturday will range from 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday’s high will be in the upper 40s with Saturday’s high in the upper 30s.

Sunday will be sunny with a high in the mid 40s but the winds are expected to continue through the evening with gusts up to 50 mph on Sierra ridges.

The service said there is increasing confidence that temps area wide will return to well below average Tuesday through the end of the week. There is a 20% chance of snow in the Sierra on Tuesday.