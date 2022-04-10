Lake Tahoe men face sentencing for drug charges

STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was convicted of drug trafficking in 2019, admitted on Monday, April 4, that he was in possession of methamphetamine.

Shawn Gary Stenzel, 32, faces 1-4 years in prison after entering a guilty plea in Douglas County District Court.

He was arrested in an Oct. 11, 2021, traffic stop with .6 grams of the substance, according to his attorney.

Under an agreement, Stenzel will remain in custody until his May 16 sentencing. He is one of four men bound over on April 1 in connection with a jail-cell beating.

Kevin Louis Cucuck, Randy A. Martin and Devin Thomas Nestroyal are due in district court later this month.





A 36-year-old Lake Tahoe man faces sentencing on May 9 after he violated his probation by having methamphetamine.

Paul Edward Baum admitted to a count of a third or more possession of a controlled substance.

He was on probation when he was arrested on March 8 after being pulled over for speeding for a 2020 drug possession conviction.

Baum also admitted violating his probation and was reinstated.