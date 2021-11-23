Lake Tahoe mooring line applications open Dec. 1

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Entries for new moorings, such as buoys and boat lifts, can be submitted to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency beginning Dec. 1 by eligible lakefront owners for the second lottery drawing allowed under the Lake Tahoe Shoreline Plan. A mooring lottery will be conducted annually until all allocations are distributed.

Entries for the lottery can be submitted anytime from Dec. 1, through March 1, 2022, and all submissions received before the deadline will be equally considered. The lottery drawing is scheduled to take place April 1, 2022.

Applicants must meet certain criteria to enter, however the drawing is only for an allocation. If an allocation is received from the April drawing, a complete permit application will be required.

Only littoral shoreline properties, those that adjoin or abut the highwater line of Lake Tahoe, are eligible to apply .