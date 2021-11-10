Lake Tahoe mountain resorts begin making snow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavenly and Kirkwood mountain resorts and Northstar California began making snow over the weekend for the first time this season, officials announced Tuesday.
Cold temperatures and dry air created conditions for the teams to fire up the snow guns and begin building a base for the upcoming winter season.
“The teams are working hard to prepare the mountain for the resorts’ planned opening dates and will continue to take advantage of the cooler temperatures at every opportunity,” said a press release.
The start of snowmaking is a reminder that planned opening days for all three resorts are on the horizon. Heavenly and Northstar are scheduled to open Friday, Nov. 19, with Kirkwood slated to open on Friday, Dec. 3.
For more information, visit SkiHeavenly.com, NorthstarCalifornia.com and Kirkwood.com.
Source: Vail Resorts
