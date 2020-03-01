Lake Tahoe mountain resorts reporting up to a foot of fresh snow overnight

It's a cold, snowy Sunday morning at Lake Tahoe.

Lake Tahoe mountain resorts are posting their first fresh snow totals in about a month.

A storm flowing through the basin from Saturday into Sunday has produced anywhere from 4 to 12 inches of snow with Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe and Diamond Peak Ski Resort leading the way with the higher end of the totals.

Northstar California had 7 inches and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Homewood Mountain Resort, Kirkwood Mountain Resort, Heavenly Mountain Resort and Sierra-at-Tahoe are all reporting 6 inches of fresh snow.

Down south, Mammoth Mountain received about the same amount and is reporting up to 8 inches.

Snow flurries are expected through late this morning and may linger into the afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a lake wind advisory that lasts until about 4 a.m. Monday.

A northeast wind about 20 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph, will push waves on Lake Tahoe to about 2 to 4 feet.

The weather clears out today and and the rest of the week looks sunny and warm.