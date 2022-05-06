Lake Tahoe Pizza raises, donates $3k to Little League
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Pizza Company hosted a fundraiser on Monday, April 18, for South Tahoe National Little League and generated $3,000.
Business owner Brennon Touryan presented a check to STNLL Vice President Justin Davis.
“Thank you to Lake Tahoe Pizza Company for their generosity and commitment to youth sports,” Davis said.
The STNLL season is underway and runs through June 12. Fans can come out most weeknights and weekends to catch various games in a variety of divisions from mini tee ball to majors.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Lake Tahoe Pizza raises, donates $3k to Little League
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Pizza Company hosted a fundraiser on Monday, April 18, for South Tahoe National Little League and generated $3,000.