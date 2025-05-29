Lake Tahoe Pride hosts potluck, tie-dye fundraiser, and 4th annual bike ride for Pride Month

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Tahoe’s LGBTQ+ group Lake Tahoe Pride is celebrating Pride Month with a potluck to kick off the month, a fundraiser for Zephyr Point’s LGBTQ+ youth camp, and the 4th annual Pride Bike Ride to show support for the queer community.

June 1st – Join Lake Tahoe Pride from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Lakeview Commons, where they’ll be hosting the Pride Month Commemoration along with local officials and allies. Bring an entrée, side dish, or drinks to share, along with your friends and allies to recognize the LGBTQ+ community. There will be guest speakers and a photo at the rainbow-painted bike path. The event is locally sponsored by Embarc Tahoe.

A Lake Tahoe Pride group photo at the painted Pride flag on the bike path near Lakeview Commons. Provided / Lake Tahoe Pride

“Now more than ever, it is important to show our TaHOME that we believe in an inclusive community that celebrates authenticity in ourselves, freedom to love, and solidarity for our friends and allies,” reads the event page on Lake Tahoe Pride’s website.

City council will be recognizing June as Pride Month during their June 3rd meeting.

June 4th – Drop by the Tie-Dye Fundraiser at South Lake Brewing Company (1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd) from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to help support the scholarship program lowering the cost for Zephyr Point’s LGBTQ+ youth camp.

A flyer on the Tie-Dye event fundraising for Zephyr Point’s Kin-Dom Camp. Provided / Zephyr Point

Zephyr Point runs Kin·dom Camp, which supports LGBTQ+ youth/allies ages 12 to 17 to experience a camp weekend that affirms all genders, sexualities, identities, religious backgrounds, and varieties of belief. This year’s theme is “We Have Us”, reminding kids that they have support and care from their shared queer community. The camp this year takes place from July 20th to July 25th.

Bring your own blank t-shirt, socks, or other fabrics to dye, or dye one of the bandanas provided at the event. You can also directly donate to Kin·dom Camp at this link: https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/kZMYTigaGIOPqRG2BuhwQw .

June 21st – Ride with Lake Tahoe Pride from Lakeview Commons to Camp Richardson to show your support for the LGBTQ+ community, while also enjoying the scenic views and ice cream along the way.

There’s a social mixer starting at 11:00 a.m. with refreshments provided by Liberty Utilities, a costume contest, and a dance party. Non-riders who want to show their support can stay at the Lakeview site while safety briefings, speeches and a group photo start at 12:45 p.m.

A flyer showing the route map for Lake Tahoe’s Pride Ride. Provided / Lake Tahoe Pride

The bike route is a 12 mile out-and-back ride on paved bike paths, with an ice cream stop at Camp Richardson as the turnaround point. Bikes, e-bikes, and other wheels are allowed on the route. People are invited to ride to the starting point or join along the route due to the limited availability for parking, and the ride itself will be a no-drop pace, keeping the group relatively close together. Riders are expected to return to Lakeview Commons around 2:30 p.m.

“As our government continues to systemically erase our existence, we continue to be louder and prouder. The bigger our bike parade, the bigger our message, that our pride will not be suppressed and that we have a coalition of allies who will stand (and ride!) with us.”

Further Lake Tahoe Pride events will be organized in July and August. To learn more and stay up-to-date with Lake Tahoe Pride, visit their website at https://laketahoepride.org/ .

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.