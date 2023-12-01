Lake Tahoe pro hockey team announces name

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Over 1,000 names were submitted by the community—from the Tahoe Tessies to the Bear Claws—for the Lake Tahoe pro hockey team, and team managers say the official name was a inspired by many of those ideas.

After much anticipation, the team will take the ice as the Tahoe Knight Monsters come next October.

The organization made the announcement at their name and logo unveil event Thursday night, Nov. 30, 2023, where organizers reported 1,500 people bustling around the stadium floor awaiting the name.

The Lake Tahoe pro hockey team name and logo unveil event on Thursday night, Nov. 30, 2023. Hannah Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Co-owner David Hodges says they’ve had the name selected for almost three months now, “we’re shocked we kept it quiet this long.”

He was happy to hear the cheers from the community in the dimly lit stadium as they played the unveiling video that offered hints throughout until the final reveal.

One fan expressed his excitement for the name, “I think it’s a fantastic name. I think it’s aggressive, but yet friendly for kids and I look forward to the future season in 2024.”

Hodges says after reviewing the community’s name ideas, “We saw clearly they wanted a local flavor.”

The name Tahoe Tessie is trademarked by someone who lives in Reno, but the team’s hashtag #tessthewaters is paying homage to the famed lake character.

Hodges says they plan on releasing a comic book in the coming months that talks about the knight and the monster.

“The monster is a fierce monster on the outside,” he says, “but a protector of those who can’t protect themselves, and the knight finds that out through the story.”

It’s a story about looking at what’s on the inside, instead of what’s on the outside, “That’s kind of Timmy and I’s passion,” says Hodges, as he refers to co-owner and former NFL Quarterback Tim Tebow.

One of the excited fans is the local Boys & Girls Club Development Director Aimi Xistra who locked in the first spot in line to buy a recently revealed Knight Monster shirt.

Aimi Xistra is first in line to purchase a Tahoe Knight Monster shirt at the Lake Tahoe pro hockey team name and logo unveil event on Thursday night, Nov. 30, 2023. Katelyn Welsh / Tahoe Daily Tribune

She says they have many kids at the club involved in the local hockey program, “This is an amazing opportunity for them to watch hockey, be involved in a pro hockey team, we’re big fans of the Tahoe Lakers, so it’s all a really great situation for this town and our community.”

Many of the Tahoe Lakers were spotted in the crowds and bleachers, wearing their uniforms.

Lake Tahoe Lakers at the Lake Tahoe pro hockey team name and logo unveil event on Thursday night, Nov. 30, 2023. Hannah Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Xistra can’t wait to show her support for the Knight Monsters by sporting the new shirt, “I’m going to put it on as soon as I’m done with this ugly sweater party that I’m going to.”

Now that the team has the name, Hodges says the next steps are hiring coaches, signing players, and selecting jerseys. This will all take place once the current ECHL season ends in April, when they will also announce NHL and AHL affiliations.

The Knight Monsters will become the 29th team to the ECHL, and it’s most westward group.

The team will face-off in 36 regular season home games at the Tahoe Blue Event Center, beginning October 2024.

Hodges says they’re planning a teddy bear toss for the first home game to celebrate the Knight Monster’s first goal. They’ll donate all the bears thrown onto the ice to local first responder agencies for kids in need.

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are taking deposits for season ticket memberships on their website and providing an arena tour Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 – 2, listing prices on sections.

Hodges says he’s looking forward to sharing the team with the community and sees himself and Tebow as its stewards, “We want to make this the toughest place for opposing teams to come play and show them what Lake Tahoe is all about.”