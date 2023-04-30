Lake Tahoe product testing company selling discounted gear on Sunday

Some strollers that may be available at the gear sale.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. — GearLab, a local product testing company, is hosting gear sale from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at 183 U.S. Highway 50, Suite A, in Zephyr Cove.

Viktoria McNamara, Tahoe local and wife to the owner of GearLab Chris McNamara, told the Tribune all equipment is all in brand new condition and sold quarterly as resources allow.

“We have to buy all the items at retail value in order to keep the review objective, then we test each item with a doll, then sell at 40-70% off retail value,” she said.

Sunday’s sale will feature baby gear, including a few double strollers, a wagon, and some car seats, and a bevy of outdoor equipment like backpacking tents, backcountry skis, mountain bike tires and helmets and much more.

Car seats are all still within their dates, no accidents, and in brand new condition, according to McNamara.

All inventory for sale is available online at https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1_b_DKNXlHbUjfPapFTQaxEIrv_hHVIIKdXGwpKJrE4Q/edit?fbclid=IwAR0lpOcLV2OP1xxSrwEN5sOYMhvJPOACBILeUB__S8xjtzjfjCLri3DeEBA#gid=0