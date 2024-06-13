Lake Tahoe ranks number 3 in boat rentals on Getmyboat 

Getmyboat, aka the Airbnb of boats, recently released its rankings of most popular boating destinations in California based on the last 12 months, and South Lake Tahoe ranked number three on the list behind Marina del Rey and San Diego. Tahoe City ranks number eight on the list of California’s top 10 places to get out on the lake.

Getmyboat launched in 2013 “with the vision of making the joy of boating accessible to everyone” and has since become the largest boat rental and charter marketplace worldwide, managing more than 150,000 listings in 184 countries.

From weekend jet ski rentals to vacation yachts, Getmyboat connects boat aficionados on both sides in 9300 destinations to create memorable (and profitable) experiences.

“Both of the owners are from San Francisco and they were out on a boat one day and noticed all of these unused boats sitting out in the water so they figured out a way to help people who wanted to get out on the lake match up with independent boat owners to get their boats utilized more,” says Getmyboat Marketing Manager Val Steif about what prompted the idea for Getmyboat.

Lake Tahoe is #3 in California and ranks #14 in all the US in terms of it being one of the most motorized-booked places in the past 12 months. There are 111 listings on the entire lake; 70 of them are in South Lake Tahoe and 40 of them are in North Lake Tahoe (including Tahoe City, Kings Beach, Carnelian Bay, and Incline Village). The most popular boats being rented out are wakeboard and pontoon boats.

Getmyboat believes that South Lake Tahoe ranks #3 because of its clear waters and alpine setting. According to its report, “The lake’s pristine clarity and scenic mountainous backdrop provide an unparalleled visual experience. The accessibility to multiple marinas and waterfront facilities, combined with the picturesque surroundings and a plethora of onshore recreational options, establishes South Lake Tahoe as an attractive boating destination.”

The most popular boat rented out in South Lake Tahoe is a power boat at an average hourly rental rate of $158 (an average total trip cost is $771). Powerboats are also the most popular in Tahoe City (#8 on the list), which offers similar scenery and experiences. The average hourly rental price of a boat on the North Shore is $250 (an average total trip cost being $1,200). “Wakesurfing and wakeboarding are popular activities to enjoy by boat in Tahoe City,” its report says.

When asked if Getmyboat competes with charter boat companies, Steif says yes and no.

“Anyone can list their boats with us; the vast majority have independent charter companies, but we provide 24/7 customer service, payment technology, and advertising. Getmyboat is a tool to get more customers, for both charters and independent boat owners,” she adds.

Since every boat operator must have a California Boater Card now to drive a motorized watercraft on Lake Tahoe, most boat rentals are captain chartered since it is up to the boat owner to figure out if a renter has their card or not.

“Seventy-one percent are captain charters, which is good for those who just want to get out on the lake and have a drink,” Steif says.

She adds that they’ve heard some amazing stories from boat owners about how Getmyboat changed their own career paths, too.

“Some people got their captain’s license and now have a fulltime charter business with Getmyboat. There is a guy in New Orleans who has a sailboat and he started renting it out, and now he sails around the world doing that full time,” Steif says.

Some of the more interesting boat rentals listed with Getmyboat and operate on Lake Tahoe include a Melges 24 Race Boat (with an open cockpit, retractable bowsprit, and an asymmetrical spinnaker available to rent out of Tahoe City); a double decker pontoon with a slide on the North Shore; and a 40-ft. Chris Craft Venetian water taxi in South Lake Tahoe that holds up to 20 people.

“There’s some last-minute bookings still available for Memorial Day but it’s never too early to start planning for the Fourth of July,” Steif adds.

For more information about renting or listing a motorized watercraft on Lake Tahoe through Getmyboat, visit http://www.getmyboat.com .