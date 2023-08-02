Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival a success, both days sold out (Gallery)
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – The 6th annual Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival took place July 22-23 at its new location in Olympic Valley at the Palisades Tahoe venue. The two-day festival included headlining performances from Stick Figure and Rebelution, as well as a full lineup of supporting bands including Tribal Seeds, Pepper, The Green, The Expendables, and others.
Tickets for both days completely sold out, as did much of the merchandise offered at the festival. The Palisades Tahoe venue offered a breath-taking setting for the event and seemed to please many who attended.
