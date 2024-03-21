Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival returns To Palisades Tahoe with Shaggy, Rebelution, and more Aug. 3-4

Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival 2024 Lineup: Saturday, August 3rd: Shaggy Atmosphere Collie Buddz Protoje Jesse Royal Eli-Mac Arden Park Roots Sunday, August 4th: Rebelution Cypress Hill Tribal Seeds Mike Love Aurorawave Lizano

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Before Reggae fans from California, Nevada, and beyond have a chance to be sad that the Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival had come to an end, promoters Good Vibez Presents and PR Entertainment dropped their lineup for the summer edition of Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival 2024 .

Taking place at Palisades Tahoe over the weekend of August 3 and 4, the Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival will bring the likes of multiple-time Grammy-winner Shaggy, the Reggae/Rock blends of Rebelution, long-time fan-favorite hip hop duo Atmosphere, and many more. “Having just wrapped our winter edition of Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival, we are stoked to bring the vibes back in a summer setting where, in August, fans will sub in swimming, hiking, fishing, you name it, for the skiing that was done last weekend,” says co-founder of Good Vibez Presents, Dan Sheehan. “And we’ll continue to dance all night.”

Full lineups for both days can be found below, and fans should keep an eye out for a few additional artists in the coming weeks. Both days will be hosted by Otis Otes and feature DJ sets from Squarefield Massive. Passes for the Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival are available today at this link . For more information, please visit laketahoereggaefest.com/summer .

