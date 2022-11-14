Lake Tahoe residents protest US 50 corridor plan

A view of U.S. Highway 50 and Lake Tahoe from the top of Cave Rock on the East Shore.

Getty Images

Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment on the East Shore Corridor Management Plan at today’s meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors.

The Board is scheduled to meet 9:30 a.m. to noon, but public comment on matters not on the agenda occurs at the end of the meeting at 1263 S. Stewart St. in the third floor conference room in Carson City.

Residents turned out at the Nov. 3 Douglas County commissioners meeting to protest a proposal to alter the configuration along parts of the U.S. Highway 50 corridor.

Public meetings on the proposals have been held at the Lake. US 50 is easily the most dangerous stretch of road in the county, but because it runs along the lake, there are not many ways to make it safer.

“Expanding the existing paved U.S. 50 corridor is not feasible to accommodate safety and operational enhancements given constraints such as existing development, topography and the need to meet established environmental thresholds in the Lake Tahoe Basin,” according to the scoping documents.

“Therefore, safety and operational improvements must be accommodated within the existing developed roadway corridor.”

For more information, visit