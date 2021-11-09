Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel sells for $86 million

Lake Tahoe Resort is at the base of Heavenly Mountain Resort in Heavenly Village.

Provided/Davidson Hospitality Group

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel in South Lake Tahoe has been sold to Davidson Hospitality Group and will be operated under the company’s Davidson Resorts operating vertical, officials announced Tuesday.

According to the El Dorado County Recorder’s Office, the property sold for $86.61 million and the deed was filed on Oct. 25.

A year-round playground in the West Coast’s premier ski destination, the 399-suite landmark resort is situated at the base of Heavenly Mountain Resort in the Sierra Nevada, steps from the Heavenly Gondola and within moments of hiking, biking, lake activities, golf and world-class entertainment.

Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel is the third ski destination property to join the leading hospitality management company’s Davidson Resorts portfolio, which is comprised of large-scale, highly activated hotels and resorts with multiple food & beverage outlets, retail, and leisure activities.

Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel offers three food & beverage experiences: Echo restaurant centered on seasonal American fare for lunch and dinner; My Tahoe Café with an assortment of specialty coffees, pastries and light meals; and daily breakfast served in the Garden Atrium. The resort’s amenities also include a heated indoor swimming pool and whirlpool, a fully-equipped fitness center, more than 8,000 square feet of indoor function space, and a seasonal ski valet.

“The pandemic has changed the way people travel, and destinations like Lake Tahoe have exactly what travelers are looking for, from fresh air and a connection to nature to fun activities for the entire family,” said Davidson Hospitality Group’s President, Thom Geshay. “We see true opportunity to create value here. With the power of Davidson — our exceptionally talented team, deep corporate resources, experience managing complex revenue streams and success in activating experiential programming — we look forward to maximizing the full potential of Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel.”

Renowned for its scenic beauty, Lake Tahoe is a premier resort market with remarkable natural terrain for outdoor recreation including water and mountain activities in spring, summer, and fall as well as snow sports during the winter season in one of North America’s largest ski areas.

Davidson Hospitality Group operates many different brands such as Hilton, Marriot and Margaritaville. However, a spokesperson for the group said the naming and branding of Lake Tahoe Resort will stay the same.

For more information, visit http://www.tahoeresorthotel.com .