Lake Tahoe Resort Report for March 6 — storm moving into the region (Video)News | March 6, 2020 0 0 We've got a storm moving into the Lake Tahoe Basin this weekend. Local Washoe County has 1st presumptive case of COVID-19 March 6, 2020 Lake Tahoe Resort Report for March 6 — storm moving into the region (Video) March 6, 2020 Council narrows city manager search to 4 candidates March 6, 2020Coronavirus risk is higher at Lake Tahoe STRs without inspections (Guest opinion) March 6, 2020 Locals ready to compete in Dancing with the Tahoe Stars March 5, 2020 Snowshoe Thompson celebration Saturday at Lake Tahoe Golf Course March 5, 2020 Man gets prison in Lake Tahoe home invasion March 5, 2020 Highlanders hungry for another run at state title March 6, 2020 McClintock, Kennedy move on to November election March 5, 2020 Tom Cruise's Top Gun sequel, partially filmed at Lake Tahoe, to hit theaters early, in June March 4, 2020 Busy first day of candidate filing in Douglas County March 4, 2020 Soft rock stars Air Supply plays Friday at Montbleu March 5, 2020 Election: Both South Lake Tahoe ballot measures fail March 4, 2020 Lake Tahoe agencies preparing for coronavirus; risk for residents remains low March 4, 2020 International Women's Day at Coachman Hotel March 5, 2020