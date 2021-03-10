Lake Tahoe resorts receive about a foot of snow; Chain controls in effect

It’s a powder day at Lake Tahoe and the snow is still falling.

The roads are snowy Wednesday morning headed to and from Lake Tahoe. Provided



Some ski resorts are reporting over a foot of fresh snow in the last 24 hours, and one is already over 2 feet in two days, with more to come.

Sugar Bowl Resort reported 15 inches overnight and has a two day total of 26 inches and the National Weather Service winter weather advisory remains in effect through 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort recorded 14 inches overnight, Sierra-at-Tahoe and Squaw Valley got 10 inches, Homewood Mountain Resort got 4 inches at its base and 13 inches at the summit and Heavenly Mountain Resort so far has received just 5 inches over two days.

Further south, Dodge Ridge reported 13 inches and Mammoth Mountain got 10.

Traveling to get to all those mountains, and into or out of the basin, may be slow going this morning with chain controls in effect throughout the region.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel drive with snow tires on U.S. Highway 50 from Pollock Pines to Meyers.

Eastbound trucks are being screened at Twin Bridge and westbound trucks are being screened in Meyers.

On Interstate 80, chains are required from 3.4 miles east of Gold Run to the Nevada state line.

For current conditions, visit http://tahoeroads.info or https://nvroads.com .

The three day storm is expected to last into Thursday morning before clearing out leaving Friday and Saturday with sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 40s and the lows in the high teens to mid 20s.

A chance of snow returns on Sunday, and maybe a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon.