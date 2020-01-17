Lake Tahoe resorts receive up to 2 feet of snow ahead of holiday weekend

Sierra-at-Tahoe is busy Friday morning after receiving about 17 inches of fresh snow.

Provided

The snowstorm that hit Lake Tahoe Thursday performed as expected and dumped up to 2 feet on the mountains.

Flurries still expected this morning and that will add to the already abundant snowfall.

Tahoe Donner has the most reported snow as of early morning reports with over 2 feet, 26 inches.

Northstar California received 22 inches, Sugar Bowl got 21, Heavenly Mountain Resort got 18, Sierra-at-Tahoe 17 and Kirkwood Mountain Resort and Diamond Peak is reporting 15 inches.

Chain controls are in effect all around Lake Tahoe and traveling to resorts will take extra time with the snowy, icy conditions.