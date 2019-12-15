Lake Tahoe resorts receive up to a foot of snow in last 24 hours; Sunny skies expected Sunday

A view from the top of Gunbarrel at Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Lake Tahoe resorts received about a foot of snow in the last 24 hours, some have reported 2 feet over the last 48 hours, and Sunday is forecasted to be a bluebird day.

The National Weather Service in Reno is calling for mostly sunny skies Sunday with the high temperatures hovering around freezing.

Most of the fresh snow fell overnight.

Sierra-at-Tahoe lead the way with exactly one foot of fresh snow with many resorts falling in right behind with Boreal at 11, Homewood Mountain Resort is reporting 10 inches, Northstar California 8, Heavenly Mountain Resort 7, Kirkwood Mountain Resort 6, Sugar Bowl 5, and Diamond Peak Ski Resort 4.

Most resorts have received in between 1 to 2 feet of snow over the last 48 hours.