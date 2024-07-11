Lake Tahoe Restoration Act 10-year extension passes in the Senate

Washington, D.C. – Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s (D-Nev.) legislation to extend the authorization of the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act for 10 years passed the Senate on Wednesday. Cortez Masto’s legislation is cosponsored by Senators Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), and Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.) and it would allow federal funds to continue maintaining the environment, supporting local jobs, and strengthening the tourism economy around Lake Tahoe. The legislation now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Sustainability programs in Tahoe must be able to keep up their operations so we can continue to keep the lake clean and support our local communities – not just today, but for future generations. That was the vision previous Senate leaders had for Lake Tahoe, and it is what I’ve been fighting for,” said Cortez Masto. “Passing the reauthorization of the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act through the Senate is a huge step forward, and I urge my colleagues in the House to pass this vital bill into law as soon as possible.”

“Lake Tahoe is one of our state’s natural treasures and a driver of northern Nevada’s local economy,” said Senator Rosen. “We’ve come a long way in protecting and preserving our beautiful lake and surrounding communities from the effects of climate change, and we must continue to build upon those efforts. I’m thrilled to see that the Senate has passed our legislation to make sure that future generations can enjoy Lake Tahoe, and I’ll keep fighting until it becomes law.”

“Lake Tahoe is a treasure, and we must do everything we can to protect it for future generations,” said Senator Padilla. “As the threats of climate change continue to escalate, I’m thrilled to have worked alongside my California and Nevada colleagues to successfully pass the reauthorization of the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act through the Senate to provide critical funding to preserve Lake Tahoe and protect it against pollution, invasive species, and wildfires.”

The Lake Tahoe Restoration Act is bicameral, and is cosponsored in the U.S. House of Representatives by Representatives Mark Amodei (R-Nev.-02), John Garamendi (D-Calif.-03), Dina Titus (D-Nev.- 01), Susie Lee (D-Nev.-03), Steven Horsford (D-Nev.-04), John Duarte (R-Calif.-13) and Kevin Kiley (R-Calif.-06). It will allow critical funding to support environmental protection and habitat restoration programs across the basin for the next ten years. This law has delivered millions in federal dollars to Lake Tahoe since the original law passed in 2000.