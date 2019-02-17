Lake Tahoe roads: Chain requirements in effect on area highways (updated)

Here’s the latest on road conditions in the Tahoe region.

UPDATE

As of 2:25 p.m.

California

U.S. 50

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 4 miles east of Placerville to Meyers.

Interstate 80

For eastbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Nyak to Truckee.

For westbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to Nyak.

California Route 89

Is closed from Eagle Point campground to D.L. Bliss State Park due to snow.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Picketts Junction to 2.7 miles south of the junction of U.S. 50/Luther Pass.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles north of the junction to U.S. 50 to Emerald Bay.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from D.L. Bliss State Park to Interstate 80.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Markleeville to Woodfords.

California Route 88

Is closed from Peddler Hill to Kirkwood /Carson Spur/ due to snow.

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all 4 wheels from 9 miles east of Pine Grove to Peddler Hill.

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all 4 wheels from 1.9 miles east of Jackson to Peddler Hill.

California Route 267

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to Kings Beach.

Nevada

Nevada Route 207 (Kingsbury Grade)

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from U.S. 50 junction to Foothill Road.

Nevada Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway)

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from Nevada Route 28 to Timberline Drive.

Nevada Route 28

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from U.S. 50 junction to Crystal Bay in Nevada.

U.S. 50

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from mile post 0.0 in Douglas County to mile post 7.6 in Carson City.

