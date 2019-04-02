Lake Tahoe roads: Chain requirements in effect on mountain passes
April 2, 2019
Here is the latest on highway conditions around Lake Tahoe:
As of 6 a.m.
California
U.S. 50
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Twin Bridges to Meyers.
Interstate 80
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kingvale to the Donner Lake interchange.
California Route 89
Is closed from 5 miles north of the junction with U.S. 50 to D.L. Bliss State Park due to an avalanche.
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Picketts Junction to 2.7 miles south of the junction of U.S. 50/Luther Pass.
California Route 88
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 6.5 miles east of Peddler Hill to 5 miles west of Picketts Junction.
California Route 267
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach.
Nevada
Nevada Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway)
Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from Nevada Route 28 to Slide Mountain Highway.
Nevada Route 207 (Kingsbury Grade)
Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from U.S. 50 junction to the Dagget Pass chain up area.