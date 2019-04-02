Lake Tahoe roads: Chain requirements in effect on mountain passes

Here is the latest on highway conditions around Lake Tahoe:

As of 6 a.m.

California

U.S. 50

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Twin Bridges to Meyers.

Interstate 80

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kingvale to the Donner Lake interchange.

California Route 89

Is closed from 5 miles north of the junction with U.S. 50 to D.L. Bliss State Park due to an avalanche.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Picketts Junction to 2.7 miles south of the junction of U.S. 50/Luther Pass.

California Route 88

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 6.5 miles east of Peddler Hill to 5 miles west of Picketts Junction.

California Route 267

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach.

Nevada

Nevada Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway)

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from Nevada Route 28 to Slide Mountain Highway.

Nevada Route 207 (Kingsbury Grade)

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from U.S. 50 junction to the Dagget Pass chain up area.