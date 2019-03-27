Lake Tahoe roads: Chains required on some area highways (updated)

Click here for Nevada highways.

Click here for California highways.

Here’s the latest on road conditions in the Tahoe region.

UPDATE

As of 11:05 a.m.

California

U.S. 50

No chain requirements are in place.

Interstate 80

No chain requirements are in place for non-commercial trucks at this time.

California Route 89

No chain requirements are in place.

California Route 88

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 6.3 miles east of Ham's Station to Picketts Junction.

Recommended Stories For You

California Route 267

No chain requirements in effect at this time.

Nevada

Nevada Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway)

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from Fairview Boulevard to Bulls Eye.

ORIGINAL

As of 9:35 a.m.

California

U.S. 50

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Twin Bridges to Meyers.

Interstate 80

No chain requirements are in place for non-commercial trucks at this time.

California Route 89

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Picketts Junction to 2.7 miles south of the junction of U.S. 50/Luther Pass.

California Route 88

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 6.3 miles east of Ham's Station to 1 mile west of Woodfords.

California Route 267

No chain requirements in effect at this time.

Nevada

Nevada Route 207 (Kingsbury Grade)

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from U.S. 50 junction to the Dagget Pass chain up area.

Nevada Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway)

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from Fairview Boulevard to Bulls Eye.