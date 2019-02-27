Lake Tahoe roads: I-80 and Mt Rose Highway closed; chain requirements in effect on area highways

Here is the latest on Lake Tahoe area highways.

As of 5:20 a.m.

California

U.S. 50

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 3 miles east of Kyburz to Meyers.

Interstate 80

Is closed from 1 mile east of Baxter to the Nevada state line.

California Route 89

Is closed from Emerald Bay State Park to D.L. Bliss State Park due to avalanche concerns.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Markleeville to Woodfords.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Picketts Junction to 2.7 miles south of the junction OF U.S. 50 /Luther Pass.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from D.L. Bliss State Park to the junction of Interstate 80.

California Route 88

Is closed from 3.5 miles east of Silver Lake To Kirkwood /Carson Spur due to snow.

Is closed from 2 miles east of Kirkwood to 5 miles west of Picketts Junction /Carson Pass due to snow.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Dew Drop to 3.5 miles east of Silver Lake.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles west of Picketts Junction to 1 mile west of Woodfords.

California Route 267

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles south of Truckee to Kings Beach.

Nevada

Nevada Route 207 (Kingsbury Grade)

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from the junction of U.S. 50 to mile post 7.0 in Douglas County.

Nevada Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway)

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from Nevada Route 28 to Galena Creek Park.

Is closed from Fairview Boulevard to Douglas Fir Drive.

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from Douglas Fir Drive to Thomas Creek Road.

Nevada Route 28

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from U.S. 50 Junction to Crystal Bay.

U.S. 50

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from mile post 0.0 in Douglas County to mile post 4.5 in Carson City.