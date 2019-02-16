Lake Tahoe roads: Chain requirements in effect (updated)

Here’s the latest on road conditions in the Tahoe region.

UPDATE

As of 5 p.m.

California

U.S. 50

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 1.5 miles west of Kyburz to Echo Summit.

Interstate 80

For eastbound traffic: From 1 miles east of Baxter to Truckee.

For westbound traffic: From Truckee to 3 miles east of Gold Run.

Is closed eastbound to all tractor-semitrailer combinations at Applegate due to traction concerns.

Is closed westbound to all tractor-semitrailer combinations at the Nevada state line due to traction concerns.

California Route 89

Is closed from Eagle Point campground to D.L. Bliss State Park due to snow.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Picketts Junction to 2.7 miles south of the junction of U.S. 50/Luther Pass.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles north of the junction to U.S. 50 to Emerald Bay.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from D.L. Bliss State Park to Interstate 80.

California Route 88

Is closed from Peddler Hill to Kirkwood /Carson Spur/ due to snow.

Is closed to westbound traffic 4.5 miles west of Carson Pass due to a traffic collision.

Chains or snow tires are required from 7 miles east of Pine Grove to 3.6 miles west of Dew Drop.

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all 4 wheels from Dew Drop to Peddler Hill.

California Route 267

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to Kings Beach.

Nevada

Nevada Route 207 (Kingsbury Grade)

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from U.S. 50 junction to Foothill Road.

Nevada Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway)

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from Nevada Route 28 to Bulls Eye.

Nevada Route 28

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from U.S. 50 junction to Crystal Bay in Nevada.

U.S. 50

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from mile post 0.0 in Douglas County to mile post 7.6 in Carson City.

UPDATE

As of 1:35 p.m.

California

U.S. 50

Traffic is being held from 1.5 miles west of Kyburz to Meyers due to avalanche control.

Interstate 80

For eastbound traffic: Is being held 3 miles east of Gold Run due to multiple spin outs.

For westbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Nevada state line to 3 miles east of Gold Run.

Is closed eastbound to all tractor-semitrailer combinations at Applegate due to traction concerns.

Is closed westbound to all tractor-semitrailer combinations at the Nevada state line due to traction concerns.

California Route 89

Is closed from Eagle Point campground to D.L. Bliss State Park due to snow.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Picketts Junction to 2.7 miles south of the junction of U.S. 50/Luther Pass.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles north of the junction to U.S. 50 to Emerald Bay.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from D.L. Bliss State Park to Interstate 80.

California Route 88

Is closed from Peddler Hill to Kirkwood /Carson Spur/ due to snow.

Chains or snow tires are required from 7 miles east of Pine Grove to 3.6 miles west of Dew Drop.

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all 4 wheels from Dew Drop to Peddler Hill.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four tires from 2 miles east of Kirkwood to 3.5 miles east of Woodfords.

California Route 267

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to Kings Beach.

Nevada

Nevada Route 207 (Kingsbury Grade)

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from U.S. 50 junction to Foothill Road.

Nevada Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway)

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from Nevada Route 28 to Bulls Eye.

Nevada Route 28

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from U.S. 50 junction to Crystal Bay in Nevada.

U.S. 50

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from mile post 0.0 in Douglas County to mile post 7.6 in Carson City.

UPDATE

As of 11:35 a.m.

California

U.S. 50

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 4 miles east of Placerville to Meyers.

Interstate 80

For eastbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 3 miles east of Gold Run to Nevada state line.

For westbound traffic: Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from the Nevada state line to 3 miles east of Gold Run.

Is closed eastbound to all tractor-semitrailer combinations at Applegate due to traction concerns.

Is closed westbound to all tractor-semitrailer combinations at the Nevada state line due to traction concerns.

California Route 89

Is closed from Eagle Point campground to D.L. Bliss State Park due to snow.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Markleeville to Woodfords.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Picketts Junction to 2.7 miles south of the junction of U.S. 50/Luther Pass.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles north of the junction to U.S. 50 to Emerald Bay.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from D.L. Bliss State Park to Interstate 80.

California Route 88

Is closed from Peddler Hill to Kirkwood /Carson Spur/ due to snow.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four tires from Pine Grove to Peddler Hill.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four tires from Kirkwood to 3.5 miles east of Woodfords

California Route 267

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to Kings Beach.

Nevada

Nevada Route 207 (Kingsbury Grade)

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from U.S. 50 junction to Foothill Road.

Nevada Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway)

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from Nevada Route 28 to Thomas Creek Road.

Nevada Route 28

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from U.S. 50 junction to Crystal Bay in Nevada.

U.S. 50

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from mile post 0.0 in Douglas County to mile post 7.6 in Carson City.

ORIGINAL POST

As of 8 a.m.

California

U.S. 50

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 3 miles east of Placerville to Meyers.

Interstate 80

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Colfax to the Nevada state line.

Is closed eastbound to all tractor-semitrailer combinations at Applegate due to traction concerns.

Is closed westbound to all tractor-semitrailer combinations at the Nevada state line due to traction concerns.

California Route 89

Is closed from Eagle Point campground to D.L. Bliss State Park due to snow.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Picketts Junction to 2.7 miles south of the junction of U.S. 50/Luther Pass.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 5 miles north of the junction to U.S. 50 to Emerald Bay.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from D.L. Bliss State Park to Interstate 80.

California Route 88

Is closed from Peddler Hill to Kirkwood /Carson Spur/ due to snow.

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four tires from 3.7 miles east of Pine Grove to Peddler Hill

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four tires from Kirkwood to 3.5 miles east of Woodfords

California Route 267

Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Truckee to Kings Beach.

Nevada

Nevada Route 207 (Kingsbury Grade)

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from U.S. 50 junction to Foothill Road.

Nevada Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway)

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from Nevada Route 28 to Thomas Creek Road.

Nevada Route 28

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from U.S. 50 junction to Crystal Bay in Nevada.

U.S. 50

Chains are required, all vehicles except four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from mile post 0.0 in Douglas County to mile post 7.6 in Carson City.