Lake Tahoe roadwork schedule through Saturday

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 28 (Placer County) from Ridgewood Road to Carnelian Wood Avenue/Agate Way: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from 4690 North Lake Boulevard to 4700 North Lake Boulevard: Long-term shoulder closure for utility work.

State Route 28 (Placer County) from National Avenue to Secline Street in Kings Beach: Motorists can expect lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for sewer work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Hazel Street to Mackinaw Road in Tahoe City: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 193 (El Dorado County) at Black Oak Mine Road: Motorists can except one-way traffic control from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday for utility work.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Lanes are numbered from the center divide (No. 1) to the shoulder (Nos. 2, 3, 4, etc.).

