Lake Tahoe roadwork schedule through Saturday

Most traffic-interfering work will be restricted from 6 a.m. Friday, May 22 until 10 p.m. Monday, May 25, due to the Memorial Day holiday.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is complete on a $5.2 million project to upgrade metal beam guardrail and construct concrete barriers at 89 locations from the Red Hawk Undercrossing to 1.9 miles west of the junction with State Route 89 in Meyers.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work has been postponed until late summer on a $14.1 million project to replace the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct, located seven miles west of South Lake Tahoe. This project is replacing the current bridge, built in 1939, with a new structure to meet current design and safety standards. Completion is expected by this fall. For more information, visit way2tahoe.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County): Work is wrapping up on a $52.8 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge in South Lake Tahoe. This project is building new drainage systems to collect and treat stormwater runoff, rebuilding curbs, gutters and sidewalks, widening the highway to allow for bike lanes and resurfacing the roadway. Work is expected to be complete at the end of May.

May 18-19

U.S. Highway 50 (El Dorado County) from B Street to the Trout Creek Bridge: Eastbound and westbound motorists can expect alternating lane closures at various locations throughout the project from 5 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday for striping work and final punch-list items.

The Caltrans District Traffic Management Branch has reviewed each project and determined that individual project delays are expected to be less than the statewide policy maximum of 30 minutes, unless noted otherwise above. Lanes are numbered from the center divide (No. 1) to the shoulder (Nos. 2, 3, 4, etc.).

For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network at 1-800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans’ “QuickMap” website.