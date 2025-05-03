Lake Tahoe School celebrates Earth Day with week-long environmental initiatives

Lake Tahoe School recently concluded a vibrant and impactful week of Earth Day celebrations, engaging students across all grade levels in a diverse range of environmental initiatives. The week showcased the school’s deep commitment to sustainability and fostering environmental stewardship within its community.

The festivities commenced with a presentation from the Sugar Pine Foundation, educating students on the importance of preserving this iconic tree species. A unique highlight was a special performance by the 7th grade, who reprised a song about sugar pines they originally wrote and performed as 4th graders.

The Lower School participated in a dynamic Earth Day celebration in Duffield Hall, featuring interactive stations focused on environmental projects and activities. Adding a hands-on element, 1st and 4th graders embarked on a field trip dedicated to planting more sugar pines and monitoring the growth of previously planted seedlings.

The school’s youngest learners, the PreK classes, contributed with a heartwarming performance of songs and rhymes in support of rainforest conservation. This tied into a presentation by the 8th grade on Green Communities in Costa Rica, sharing insights from their Winterim trip in March and highlighting global environmental interconnectedness.

Prior to Earth Day week, a middle school advisory group demonstrated proactive environmental action by organizing a clean-up along the East Shore Trail.

“What a beautiful Earth Day celebration we had filled with smiles, soil, and seedlings,” said Debbie Kadziauskas, Lower School Science teacher at Lake Tahoe School. “We are incredibly proud of the enthusiasm and dedication our students and faculty showed throughout the week. These activities not only educate but also empower our students to become active participants in environmental conservation. We are thankful to the Sugar Pine Foundation for their contribution to educating our students.”

The week-long celebration underscored Lake Tahoe School’s ongoing commitment to integrating environmental awareness and action into the fabric of its educational program.