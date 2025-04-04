Lake Tahoe School Chess Team dominates Northern Nevada Scholastic Championships, qualifies for State Finals

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Lake Tahoe School (LTS) Chess Team achieved unprecedented success at the Northern Nevada Scholastic (Open and Girls) Championships, securing multiple team and individual victories and qualifying numerous players for the upcoming Nevada State Championships.

Over the weekend of March 22 and 23, LTS hosted the highly successful tournaments, attracting record-breaking participation from across the region. The Open Tournament saw approximately 260 players, while the Girls Tournament also shattered previous attendance records.

LTS teams demonstrated exceptional skill and strategy, capturing all four team trophies in the Open Tournament (K-3 Championship, K-5 Championship, K-5 Reserve, and K-12 Reserve). In the Girls Tournament, the LTS team also secured the championship trophy. Individual LTS players also dominated their respective sections, securing a large majority of the available individual trophies.

“This weekend was a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, coaches, and volunteers,” said Coach E. “We are incredibly proud of their achievements and excited to see them compete at the state level.”

Key highlights of the tournament include:

Open Tournament-

LTS teams won all four team trophies.

LTS players swept individual trophies in the K-3 and K-5 Championship sections, and nearly swept the K-5 Reserve section.

LTS players won 5 of the 8 individual trophies in the K-12 Reserve section.

Girls Tournament-

LTS team won the championship trophy.

LTS players secured 7 of the top 8 individual spots.

The top individual scorers and teams from the Northern Championships have now qualified for the Nevada State Scholastic Championships.

The school extends its gratitude to Bob Graves and the LTS faculty and staff, parent volunteers, Coach E, Coach Annastasia, Fred Rocher, and sponsors MoFo’s Pizza and Inclined Burgers for their invaluable support.