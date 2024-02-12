Lake Tahoe School District enrollment forms due this week

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE Calif., – Enrollment for the 2024-2025 School Year is open in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District and, this year, the Bijou Community School Transitional Kindergarten and kindergarten commitment forms are due a month earlier.

Commitment forms for the Two-Way Bilingual Immersion program at Bijou elementary school lottery are due this Friday, February 16, 2024, names will be pulled on February 29 for the 2024/2025 school year.

The mission of the LTUSD is to cultivate a nurturing and collaborative environment while promoting equality and developing lifelong learners who perform well in academia and society as well rounded individuals no matter which school they attend.

Four schools have Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten programs: Bijou Community School, Sierra House Elementary, and Tahoe Valley Elementary School.

Sierra House Elementary School and Meyers Elementary, previously known as Magnet school, have kindergarten programs but do not currently have transitional kindergarten, according to Alan Reeder, Ed.D LTUSD Associate Superintendent of Educational Services.

“We are gauging families’ interest,” Reeder told the Tribune in the event they introduce the TK program the afterschool portion will not be available.

Transportation is provided to the elementary school designated by residence address available on the LTUSD Elementary Transportation Zone Map .

LTUSD encourages all incoming families to register their students online at https://laketahoe.asp.aeries.net/air before the deadline May 1. Families may choose to wait for Bijou lottery results to register.

All LTUSD elementary schools will be holding their annual “round up” in May to facilitate assessments to gauge students’ readiness for advancement.

The Tahoe Learning Haven’s Executive Director Kathy Haven explained the Two Way Bilingual Immersion Program at Bijou Community School becomes more popular each year. Several students do not make the cut for each new class, known as a cohort, starting kindergarten.

The first cohort, a group of TWBI students, began kindergarten in 2007/2008 and received 13 years of bilingual instruction as a unit. They celebrated graduating in 2020 from high school, as the same unit.

“The 90/10 immersion model at Bijou with 50% of the class being native English speakers and the other 50% native Spanish speakers equalizes the classroom. You end up with the Spanish speaking students being the natural leaders when it comes to the language barriers,” Haven told the Tribune. After 6 years at Bijou, TWBI students have the opportunity to continue their bilingual education at South Tahoe Middle School and South Tahoe High School where 25% of their class time is in Spanish.

Kathy Haven explainsed how the 90/10 model once raised eyebrows but now raises test scores and AP enrollment. Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

At Bijou, in an environment where the teacher and half of the class is speaking Spanish 90% of the time there emerges growth in areas of natural problem solving, according to the executive director, “Critical thinking in addition to confidence is built up by the interactions between the students.”

Haven, with pantomime, expressed how the most simple instruction of coloring with a red crayon can lead two students, who speak different languages, to communicate and cooperate with and without verbal expression.

A task as simple as asking to go to the bathroom, Haven added, is an opportunity to learn the language.

“By Christmas time they’re understanding and by middle of first grade the students are encouraged to try to speak in the tongue specified during the period of class time.” Rosie Depierri, Bijou’s principal explained.

By third grade, Haven says, students are not only bilingual but also have developed biliteracy: the ability to speak, think, read and write in two or more languages which is why it’s so important for the full commitment to be upheld by families who enter the program.

“It’s hard to replace a fully bilingual third grader,” Haven added there is a 6 year commitment required for students participating in the two way bilingual immersion program with a choice each time they level up, to middle school and high school, to continue with the immersion program or not.

For Haven, the most important goal of the bilingual immersion program in addition to meeting the district standards is creating bilingual cross culture bonds and attitudes.

“You’re not coming to Bijou to assimilate cultures, but to appreciate and learn about different cultures,” Haven said it’s more than the typical school experience and parents are required to contribute to their students’ experience at home and on campus.

In addition to the atmosphere and curriculum, parents, teachers, and staff run clubs once a week after school.

Volunteers become part of the regular Bijou community, Haven said one parent who started the bike club back in 2010 still continues it today despite their child graduating high school in 2022.

“Pete Fink created the bike club in 2010 and is still going strong with approximately 16 kids in the 1-3 grade,” DePierri added.

“Lake Tahoe Unified School District really stepped up academia and cross-cultural connections with the inception and continued growth of the Two Way Bilingual Immersion Program at Bijou. That being said, all of LTUSD schools are working diligently to foster academic growth and build a community of learners at every school,” Haven shared, “All of the elementary schools are teaching the state standards and are working on individualized school site plans to improve the learning of all our students here in South Lake Tahoe. If your child is going to be entering kindergarten or transitional kindergarten, this fall, please take a look at both Bijou and the school your family is zoned for. Make the decision that is best for your child.”

For more information visit http://www.ltusd.org/