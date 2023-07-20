Lake Tahoe School District partners with Family Resource Center

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Unified School District and the South Lake Tahoe Family Resource Center are excited to announce a new partnership beginning in July.

LTUSD and the FRC have collaborated to support LTUSD students since the FRC was established in 1992, and are now prepared to grow together as partners to serve our community. Both agencies will continue to be guided by their respective autonomous Board of Trustees and Board of Directors, and will now build on our interrelated missions through the sharing of resources, personnel, and the input of those we serve.

LTUSD’s Mission, “Cultivating a collaborative, nurturing environment which embraces diversity, promotes equity, and develops confident lifelong learners resulting in academic excellence, civic responsibility, and emotional and physical wellness,” combined with the FRC Mission, “to enable individuals and families to maintain their health, to achieve self-sufficiency and economic stability, to develop resilience in both parents and children, and to allow families to become a contributing part of our community,” will lead this new partnership as we support our students, families, and community.

LTUSD congratulates FRC Executive Director Bill Martinez on his well-deserved retirement. Karen Goldberg will be joining the FRC as part of a new shared position through which she will serve half time as the LTUSD Director of Multilingual Learner Equity and half time as Director for the FRC.