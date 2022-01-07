Lake Tahoe school district proposes rezoning, new start times

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe Unified School District is pursuing new school starts and changes to elementary school enrollment boundaries for the 2022-23 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Cutler will be at each school site over the next couple weeks to meet with families, staff and community members to review and discuss a proposed rezoning option for our elementary school enrollment boundaries. This proposal was discussed at the November 16, 2021 and December 16, 2021 school board meetings and the district is seeking additional input from the community as it continues to explore the idea.

Why the proposed change? Senate Bill 328 and newly instilled Education Code 46148 requires the school day for the middle and high schools to begin no earlier than 8:00 am and 8:30 a.m., respectively, effective no later than July 1, 2022. The new law was motivated by concerns about the effect of sleep deprivation on adolescents.

The state-required change to the middle and high school start times will directly impact the elementary school start times in order to accommodate bus transportation. The preferred option is to start elementary schools between 7:50-8:10 a.m., (before the middle and high school start times) and the other option is to start elementary schools between 9:15-9:40 a.m. (after the middle and high school start times).

With the significant revisions to the transportation schedule the District is considering dividing the district into three elementary regions to streamline the transportation cycle and create neighborhood schools. This revision will reduce the amount of time students are on buses, and will allow students to attend their closest or neighborhood school. Below are the proposed 3 regions. Please note, families living in any 1 region would have an option to attend either of the schools within their region.

Region 1: Bijou & Sierra House (green outline), Region 2: Sierra House & Tahoe Valley (red outline), Region 3: Meyers & Tahoe Valley (blue outline)

Provided

The following meetings have been scheduled at each of the school sites with Dr. Cutler and the school site principals to allow for our community to provide input and have questions answered:

Bijou Elementary: January 12, 2022, 5:30 p.m.

Sierra House Elementary: January 18, 2022, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School: January 19, 2022, 5:30 p.m.

Tahoe Valley Elementary: January 20, 2022, 5:30 p.m.