Lake Tahoe School launches food drive, fundraiser to support local organization fighting hunger

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Lake Tahoe School, a private school in Incline Village, is proud to announce its partnership with Sierra Community House, a local non-profit dedicated to providing food assistance and other essential services to families in need. Through a school-wide food drive and fundraiser, Lake Tahoe School aims to raise $10,000 and collect 600 non-perishable food items, providing over 5,500 meals to Sierra Community House clients.

While Lake Tahoe School has a long standing relationship with Sierra Community House, this fundraiser was initiated solely by our middle school students. “Working with the Sierra Community House is important to us because we want to help those in need throughout the Lake Tahoe community,” said Carolina Avakemian, Student Council President at Lake Tahoe School. “This isn’t just about collecting food; it’s about showing our classmates that we care and that we can make a difference.”

The food drive will run until November 28, with donation boxes located outside the school’s carpool drop-off area. Sierra Community House is accepting a variety of non-perishable food items, including dried or canned beans, cereals, canned meat and poultry, canned tuna, juice, pasta and sauce, peanut butter, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, healthy snacks, and nutritional supplements.

In addition to the food drive, the school is also hosting a fundraiser to further support Sierra Community House’s efforts. Community members can make monetary donations at this link .

Lake Tahoe School’s commitment to philanthropy extends beyond this specific initiative. The school has a long history of supporting local organizations and causes, reflecting its dedication to fostering a culture of service and social responsibility among its students.

“We believe that education is about more than just academics,” said Bob Graves, Head of School at Lake Tahoe School. “It’s about shaping well-rounded individuals who are not only intellectually curious but also empathetic and engaged members of their community.”

By partnering with Sierra Community House and engaging in this food drive and fundraiser, Lake Tahoe School is demonstrating its commitment to addressing major community concerns while also teaching its students the importance of philanthropy and civic engagement.