Lake Tahoe School welcomes 35 new students for 2019-20 school year

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Lake Tahoe School recently welcomed children back to campus, including 35 new students.

The school, which boasts being the only independent and accredited school offering pre-K for 3 and 4 years olds as well as kindergarten through eighth grade, has 23 students who joined the pre-K program nder the leadership of Joan Skelly, the preschool director, according to a news release. Another 11 students joined the lower school under the direction of coordinator Heidi Breider, and five new teens entered the middle school program led by coordinator Rod Taylor.

Skelly brings a lifetime career of early education to the school. She is well-known throughout the basin for her early childhood education programs and for her age-appropriate summer camps for children.

Breider starts her 16th year at the school and continues to lead the fifth grade classroom.

Taylor begins his sixth year with the school following past careers in medicine, education, coaching, and research. He is the full-time science teacher for the middle school.

The school also expanded its learning specialist team with the addition of Robin Andronico, who brings more than 14 years of reading and writing specialist experience to the pre-K, lower and middle school classrooms, according to the news release. She joins a team of academic support specialists, coaches and coordinators to support differentiated and interdisciplinary learning.

“We are thrilled to welcome our returning as well as our new families to the start of the school year, and have planned an exceptional academic path for all of our learners,” Bob Graves, head of school for the second year, said in the release. “Our faculty is one of the strongest academic teams in the area with an average tenure of more than 10 years at the school and more than 14 years of education experience. This is key to our success of nurturing a lifelong love of learning in our students who become critical thinkers and articulate, confident leaders.”

Lake Tahoe School offers an expansive enrichment curriculum, including classroom- and curriculum-based music, art, Spanish, science lab, MakerSpace, and physical and outdoor education. Fall athletics, including girls’ basketball and co-ed cross country, began Aug. 26. Boys basketball begins in October.

Now entering its 22nd academic year, the school will open a new athletic and performing arts center — a 12,000 square foot facility with two full basketball and volleyball courts, retractable bleachers, locker rooms, coach’s office and a full stage with back-of-the-house facilities for productions — this month.