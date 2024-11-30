Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival 2025 season announced

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Entertainment, family, friends, and refreshments will converge once again under the stars on the scenic shore of Lake Tahoe this summer as Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival (LTSF) launches its 53rd season in 2025.

Featuring live entertainment seven nights a week during its run, July 5- August 24, 2025 at Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park, LTSF’s 2025 season is headlined by mainstage productions of Twelfth Night, Shakespeare’s delightful romantic comedy, and Peter and the Starcatcher, the playful Peter Pan prequel. Twelfth Night and Peter and the Starcatcher will run Tuesdays (select) through Sundays at 7:30 p.m. Twelfth Night will be directed by LTSF Producing Artistic Director, Sara Bruner. Peter and the Starcatcher will be helmed by Jaclyn Miller.

Discounted Early Bird tickets are on sale now. Early Bird ticket discounts are available through December 31st. Peter and the Starcatcher (by Rick Elice, music by Wayne Barker, based on the Novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson) is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. http://www.mtishows.com .

Twelfth Night begins with a shipwreck that throws lives into disarray, where mistaken identities lead to hilarious havoc and unexpected connections. Viola, stranded and disguised as a boy, falls for the Duke, who pines for Olivia. However, Olivia, in mourning, finds herself smitten with Viola, setting off a comical chain of romantic entanglements. This delightful gem brims with wit, wordplay and whimsy to tell a timeless tale of love, loss and the joyous absurdity of life.

Peter and the Starcatcher invites audiences to set sail to explore the Neverland you never knew with this Tony Award-winning prequel that charts a course through Peter’s untold escapades. A dozen actors portray over 100 unforgettable characters in this high-flying adventure bursting with imagination and ingenious stagecraft. It is a humorous, heartwarming ride through ambition, yearning and the magic of friendship, where you will discover the boy who never grew up before he took flight.

The LTSF entertainment experience is augmented by opportunities for al fresco dining. Patrons may choose to purchase refreshments at the venue or bring their own food/drink for picnicking. Complete information about picnicking and cooler size limitations may be found at http://www.laketahoeshakespeare.com/visit/faq .