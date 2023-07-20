YOUR AD HERE »

Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival: Little Shop of Horrors 2023 (Gallery)

Provided / Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival
From left, Mr. Mushnik (actor, M.A. Taylor), Chiffon (actor, Kris Lyons), Ronnette (actor, Sydney Jaye), Crystal (actor, Sydney Alexandra Whittenburg), and Seymour (actor, Steven Huynh) warn everyone to NOT feed the plants in the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival’s production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park. The production runs through August 20.
Photo by: Jen Schmidt
A salesman (actor, Mark Bedard) pitches Audrey II-related marketing deals to the newly famous Seymour in Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival’s production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park. The production runs through August 20.
Photo by: Jen Schmidt
From left, Mr. Mushnik (actor, M.A. Taylor), Seymour (actor, Steven Huynh) and Audrey (actor, Adrian Grace Bumpas) celebrate a spiffed-up plant shop in Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival’s production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park. The production runs through August 20.
Photo by: Jen Schmidt
Seymour (actor, Steven Huynh) plots with Audrey (actor, Adrian Grace Bumpas) in Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival’s production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park. The production runs through August 20.
Photo by: Jen Schmidt
Orin Scrivello, DDS (actor, Mark Bedard) meets Audrey II in Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival’s production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park. The production runs through August 20.
Photo by: Jen Schmidt
From left, Chiffon (actor, Kris Lyons), Ronnette (actor, Sydney Jaye), and Crystal (actor, Sydney Alexandra Whittenburg) warn everyone to “watch out” in Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival’s production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park. The production runs through August 20.
Photo by: Jen Schmidt
Seymour (actor, Steven Huyn) begs Audrey II to “Grow For Me” in Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival’s production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park. The production runs through August 20.
Photo by: Jen Schmidt
Mr. Mushnik (left, actor, M.A. Taylor) and Seymour (right, actor, Steven Huynh) share a father-son moment in Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival’s production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park. The production runs through August 20.
Photo by: Jen Schmidt
Audrey II demands more and more from Seymour (actor, Steven Huynh) in Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival’s production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park. The production runs through August 20.
Photo by: Jen Schmidt
From left, Crystal (actor, Sydney Alexandra Whittenburg), Mr. Mushnik (actor, M.A. Taylor), Chiffon (actor, Kris Lyons), and Ronnette (actor, Sydney Jaye) celebrate the plant shop’s newfound publicity in Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival’s production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park. The production runs through August 20.
Photo by: Jen Schmidt
Seymour (actor, Steven Huynh) pleads with Audrey II in Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival’s production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park. The production runs through August 20.
Photo by: Jen Schmidt
Seymour (left, actor, Steven Huynh) pays a nerve-wracking visit to Orin Scrivello, DDS (right, actor, Mark Bedard) in Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival’s production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park. The production runs through August 20.
Photo by: Jen Schmidt
Dazed by his new fame, Seymour (actor, Steven Huynh) poses with Audrey II and, from left to right, Crystal (actor, Sydney Alexandra Whittenburg), Ronnette (actor, Sydney Jaye), and Chiffon (actor, Kris Lyons) in Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival’s production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park. The production runs through August 20.
Photo by: Jen Schmidt
Seymour (actor, Steven Huynh) and Audrey (actor, Adrian Grace Bumpas) discover that business is booming after Seymour discovers a strange new plant in Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival’s production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park. The production runs through August 20.
Photo by: Jen Schmidt
Seymour (actor, Steven Huynh) and Audrey (actor, Adrian Grace Bumpas) confess their love in while Audrey II lurks nearby in Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival’s production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park. The production runs through August 20.
Photo by: Jen Schmidt
Audrey (center, actor, Adrian Grace Bumpas) shares her dreams with, in back from left to right, Chiffon (actor, Kris Lyons), Crystal (actor, Sydney Alexandra Whittenburg), and Ronnette (actor, Sydney Jaye) in Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival’s production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Sand Harbor, Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park. The production runs through August 20.
Photo by: Jen Schmidt
