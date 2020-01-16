Lake Tahoe ski resort’s offer lively events on and off the slopes this holiday weekend

Heavenly Mountain Resort has many events for people on and off the slopes.

Mother Nature is bringing Thursday what we’ve all been waiting for at Lake Tahoe, more snow.

The world class slopes are going to be in prime condition for this long, Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

After a full day of cruising through the endless trees on silky powder, or navigating through your first-ever runs, unwind at the mountains; or maybe even rewind.

One thing is for sure, Lake Tahoe resorts know how to have fun.

If just skiing isn’t enough for you, each resort has their own events to enjoy the snow.

Homewood Mountain Resort

This quaint ski mountain has a special spot in the hearts of locals. Hang out where the mountains meet the lake, talk about the slopes with your friends and crowd around the fire pits while roasting some old-fashioned aprés s’mores at West Shore Cafe from 4-4:30 p.m. Friday through Monday.

Even better, the s’mores are free.

Take a break from the slopes and pregame for your next ride while dancing to music and sipping on drinks in front of maybe the most stunning view of the lake from any slope in Tahoe.

From 12-3 p.m. every Saturday until the end of the season at the mid-mountain Big Blue View Bar, Homewood presents rotating local DJ’s.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort

Kirkwood has several restaurants to eat, drink and be merry at while on the mountain like The General Store, Cornice Pizza, Timber Creek, Monte Wolfes, Jets Hangar, Sunrise Grill and the Wall Bar.

However, after a long day on the mountain step back in time at the infamous Kirkwood Inn and Saloon.

It might feel like you are walking into a cabin on the set of The Hateful Eight, but this historic restaurant and bar has been around since 1864, that is as long as Nevada has been a state.

The Kirkwood Inn and Saloon is known for its unique old-time atmosphere, and of course, BBQ.

Stop get a beer and tell some stories while trying to unravel all the mysteries the inn has to offer.

To read more about the inn and saloon, click here.

Heavenly Mountain Resort

The Send it Band will be live at Tamarack Lodge Friday and Saturday.

Take a break to hear one of Tahoe’s local bands rock the crowd at the lodge.

Also, DJ CAT will be spinning tunes from, you guessed it, a snowcat. He will be playing throughout the weekend.

Unwind down the gondola, the Aprés Sunset Party at Azul Latin Kitchen in the Heavenly Village is a pretty good spot.

Watch the sunset with your crew while getting craft cocktails around the fire pits.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort

If you like Viking and Norse mythology, Diamond Peak has the festival for you.

Following slope time, celebrate the 11th annual UllrFest on Jan. 24-25.

Diamond Peak Resort celebrates the Scandanavian god of winter and snow, Ullr, starting with a Torchlight Parade on Friday, Jan. 24 complete with a bonfire, live music and parade (the traditional viking way but maybe without sacrifices).

Make sure you come dressed in full Ullr attire meaning horned Ullr hats. There is no limit on how “Ullr-ed” out you get because there will be a costume contest on Jan. 24 and 25.

Proceeds go to raise funds for the Diamond Peak Ski Team.

Click here for the full schedule.

Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort

Sierra-at-Tahoe always offers fun for skiers and riders on and off the slopes.

From local live bands to cocktail samplings, the resort has you covered.

On Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17-18, the University of California, Berkeley marching band will be performing on the Solstice Plaza throughout the day.

From 1-4 p.m. on Saturday come hear solo, multi-genre instrumentalists from Placerville, Patrick Walsh, perform at the Sierra Pub.

Come hear how being born and raised in California’s Gold Rush towns has influenced Walsh’s unique style.

Walsh gets the crowd dancing and with his old-time feel and nostalgic sound.

Chili and The Bread Bowl will perform from 1-4 p.m., Sunday in the Sierra Pub.

The band features South Lake Tahoe’s Chili Munroe, Tommy Ciccone, and Jonathan Gardner.

The band has several albums with original songs and also play covers of prominent rock and roll bands like Guns N Roses, Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix.

“We love Sierra for its local vibe,” said Gardner, the bands drummer. “Although we enjoy our gigs at Heavenly every Friday and Saturday, there’s a laid back feeling at Sierra that no corporate mountain has. Everyone is at Sierra for the same reason and you can really feel it when you hang out in the pub after a day of riding.”

Along with listening to rocking music on the slopes, Sierra-at-Tahoe is hosting a Bloody Mary sampling presented by Tahoe Blue Vodka from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Tahoe Blue Vodka will be at Solstice Plaza sampling 5-ounce Bloody Marys to age-appropriate guests.

Northstar California Resort

Northstar has unique events going on all throughout the winter season on the hill and in the village.

Dance along at the ice skating rink to Northstar’s live music series.

From Friday to Sunday, different bands will be performing live at ice rink stage.

At the village on Fridays, Northstar has a DJ spinning beats for their Friday Fun Nights.

There will be s’mores and face painting.

At 4 p.m. Saturday, Northstar will host S’moresapalooza.

This isn’t any ordinary s’more roasting party, this event takes a spin on the traditional s’mores and gets quite creative.

One recipe might even include bacon (hint, hint). S’moresapalooza will take place at The Overlook.

To some, it might sound unusual to have sushi while hitting the slopes, Northstar doesn’t think so.

From 4-9 p.m., every Tuesday and Wednesday during the ski season, there will be a sushi pop-up.

The Copper Lane Kitchen will be dishing out Japanese-inspired plates created by Chef Josh Brown.

If you didn’t get enough nature while skiing all day, book a Snowshoe Stargazing Tour and immerse yourself in the starry night sky high in the mountains.

The next tour is set for this Saturday.

The tour ends at the The Ritz-Carlton and there will be a telescope available to see the stars up close.

If this is a bit much for the little ones, Northstar has a Family Snowshoe Tour planned for Jan. 19, that will include terrain fit for all levels of snowshoers.