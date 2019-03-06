Lake Tahoe ski resorts report Wednesday morning snow totals

Some Tahoe area ski resorts are reporting half a foot of snow in the last 24 hours.

Here are some snow totals from ski resorts on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore and the Incline Village area as of Wednesday morning:

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reports 7-8 inches of new snow.

Heavenly Mountain Resort reports 7 inches in 24 hours.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort reports 6 inches in 24 hours.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort reports 3 inches in 24 hours.

Sierra-at-Tahoe reports a 24-hour total of 1 inch at its base and 3 inches at its summit.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon Thursday. An additional 12-18 inches of snow is possible above 7,000 feet.