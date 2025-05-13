Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce announces 2025 Blue Ribbon Awards Finalists

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce (Tahoe Chamber) announces the finalists for the 2025 Blue Ribbon Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements and contributions to the South Shore business community. Winners will be revealed during the celebratory Blue Ribbon Awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at the magnificent Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

At the Blue Ribbon Awards ceremony, presented by Heavenly and Kirkwood Mountain Resorts, we will honor excellence in eight meaningful categories. After careful consideration of a very impressive group of nominees, the following businesses and individuals have been selected as finalists:

Excellence in Business Award, presented by Harrahs & Harvey’s

ReliaPro Painters

Gaialicious

Fox & Hound Smokehouse Grill & Bar

Volunteer of the Year, presented by Creegan Builders

Kelly Tillson

Roberta Strachan

Kelly Escobedo

New Business of the Year, presented by Holiday Inn Club Vacations Tahoe Ridge Resort

Tahoe Knight Monsters

Bruschetta

Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic

Innovation in Business Award, presented by The Idle Hour

PT Revolution

ECO-CLEAN Solutions

Ryan Carr, Barton Health

Customer Service – Business Award, presented by Vail Resorts

Carole Melzer, Barton Health

Chris Proctor, Barton Health

US Bank team, South Lake Tahoe branch

Customer Service – Public Agency Award, presented by SaaS e Solutions

Devin Henderson, Clean Tahoe

Jeff Cowen, TRPA

Diana Cervantes, STPUD

Community Enrichment Award, presented by South Tahoe Refuse

Haen Constructors

Barton Health

Marcella Foundation

Sustainable Tourism Award, presented by Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority

Zephyr Cove Resort

Sun Snow Event Company

Tahoe Fly Fishing Outfitters

“These finalists represent the best of South Shore’s thriving business community,” said Cristi Creegan, CEO of the Tahoe Chamber. “This is such an impressive group of people working to benefit our community so that we all have the ability to feel the effects of a vibrant and sustainable economy. We look forward to celebrating their achievements at our annual Blue Ribbon Awards ceremony.”

The Blue Ribbon Awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort. The evening will include networking opportunities, delicious dinner hosted by Edgewood, and the awards presentation. Tickets for this impactful event are limited and are available through the Tahoe Chamber website at https://business.tahoechamber.org/events/details/2025-blue-ribbon-awards-24145 . The dress theme is Pines and Pearls, so dress in your best green!

The Tahoe Chamber extends its gratitude to presenting sponsors Heavenly and Kirkwood mountain resorts for their continued support of this important community celebration, as well as sponsors Barton Health, Edgewood Tahoe Resort and Zephyr Cove Resort. We appreciate their acknowledgement that it takes the participation of all of our businesses, large and small, to work together for a sustainable economy.