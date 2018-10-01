Lake Tahoe South Shore nonprofits can apply for celebrity golf money

Local nonprofits have an opportunity to receive funding generated by the 29th American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority will distribute $78,974. Organizations are invited to apply Oct. 15 at ltva.org/american-century-championship-donation-request-application/.

Nonprofits must be in South Lake Tahoe, California or in the Tahoe Township portion of Douglas County and meet 501(c)3 certified nonprofit guidelines, according to LTVA. Each must provide an outline of their mission, describe how the donation will be used and indicate impact in the community.

Grants be for either $10,000, $5,000, $2,000 or $1,000. The four categories are:

Organizational Sustainability â€” significant impact on long term growth and stability.

Organizational Impact â€” increasing constituents served.

Community Need â€” distribution of services or support.

Scholarships â€” for individual participation.

Recipients will be presented with checks at the LTVA Board of Directors meeting Nov. 8 at 3 p.m.

Since 2009, donations exceeding $1.1 million have been distributed to more than 80 local nonprofits. In all, 22 Lake Tahoe area nonprofits received donations from ACC last year.

The 30th annual American Century Championship is July 9-14, 2019.