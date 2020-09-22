Lake Tahoe stabbing results in manhunt, arrest
STATELINE, Nev. — Two men are accused in a stabbing that occurred around 10:55 p.m. Friday at the Harrah’s Lake Tahoe valet in Stateline.
Deputies who responded to the incident said one man, Israel Medina, 29, was booked in connection with the incident. The other suspect in the stabbing fled above the treeline at Stateline.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a group of people at the Harrah’s Parking Lot valet entrance where a man was sitting on the ground in a pool of blood.
The deputy at the scene of the stabbing said the victim was awake, but lost a lot of blood. Because medics were delayed, the deputy put the man in his patrol car and while driving to meet the ambulance found a second man with a knife wound to his arm.
Both men were transferred to a Tahoe-Douglas ambulance and taken to Barton Memorial Hospital for treatment. While gathering witness statements at the scene a third man was found to have been injured in the case.
Meanwhile, witnesses pointed out where the assailants had gone. One man was described as wearing all black and another wearing a white shirt, black pants and white shoes.
Deputies received information that the suspect in the white shirt entered Tahoe Vapory, where they found Medina standing in the shop.
He was taken into custody at gunpoint. According to the deputy he had blood spots on his shirt and a black shoe print hear his abdomen.
Medina denied involvement in the stabbing while being booked, according to the sheriff’s report. He posted bail over the weekend and was released from jail.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User