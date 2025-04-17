Lake Tahoe to host first-ever Grand Slam of Curling event in the US

STATELINE, Nevada –The Curling Group (TCG), the driving force behind the evolution of curling through strategic investment and fan engagement, today announced that Lake Tahoe will host the first-ever Grand Slam of Curling event in the United States, the GSOC Tahoe, November 4-9, 2025, at the Tahoe Blue Event Center.

Lake Tahoe will become the epicenter of the curling world as Olympic medalists, world champions and fan favorites take the ice for this must-see six-day event, which will include live music, fan activations, and interactive experiences set against the stunning backdrop of Lake Tahoe.

“In addition to being one of the most beautiful places in the world, Lake Tahoe also has a rich history of hosting some of the most iconic sports events,” said Nic Sulsky, Co-Founder and CEO of The Curling Group. “We were inspired by the energy and success of the 2021 NHL Outdoor Games and the American Century Championship and are creating a one-of-a-kind curling event that captures that same sense of excitement and national appeal. Our goal is to make this a marquee moment on the curling calendar for years to come.”

Across the U.S., interest in curling has grown exponentially over the past several years, prompted by the 2018 Olympic Winter Games gold medal win by Minnesota-based Team Shuster. The rise in curling’s popularity in the U.S. is reflected in the interest of pro athletes and celebrities, including Pro Football Hall of Famer and Minnesota Vikings Legend Jared Allen and current NFL stars George Kittle and TJ Hockenson, who are all a part of TCG’s initial group of investors.

“The first-ever U.S. GSOC event is a long time coming, as the country’s appetite for curling continues to grow,” Sulsky added. “While our sport has a strong foundation in Canada and parts of Europe, it has yet to reach its full potential in the United States. Our mission is to change that by creating must-attend events that captivate fans, introduce new audiences to the sport, and elevate curling to new levels not yet seen.”

The Lake Tahoe event comes as part of a larger initiative to grow the sport’s presence within the U.S., including the upcoming TCG All-Star Game in Nashville (April 15-16, 2025); a first-of-its-kind event featuring the sport’s biggest stars, selected through performance rankings and fan voting. The weekend will feature a celebrity pro-am, skills competition, and All-Star skins game with the best 12 curlers in the world, bringing fans closer to the action.

“We’re honored to welcome the Grand Slam of Curling to Lake Tahoe for its first-ever U.S. event. The South Shore has long been a destination where world-class athletes and fans come together in a setting unlike any other. We’re proud to host an event that combines athletic excellence and high-energy entertainment to create awe-inspiring moments.” Says Visit Lake Tahoe President & CEO Carol Chaplin.

Tickets for GSOC Tahoe will go on sale April 7th at 10am pst. Discounted rates will be available for local Nevada and California residents in person at the Vacasa Box Office at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Fans can stay updated on ticketing details, event schedules, and exclusive content by visiting http://www.thegrandslamofcurling.com/tickets or following the Grand Slam of Curling on YouTube , Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , and X .

More details — including broadcast information, confirmed teams, and draw schedules — will be announced in the coming months. For more information, visit https://thegrandslamofcurling.com/ .