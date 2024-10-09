Lake Tahoe, Truckee River projects receive CDFW grants to boost recreational boating access

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced the award of $7.5 million in grants for 10 projects that support public recreational boating access to state waterways, including several in the Lake Tahoe basin. These projects are federally funded by the Sport Fish Restoration Grant Program, administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), which provides funds to state fish and wildlife agencies for fishery projects, boating access and aquatic education. More information about the program and the annual solicitation can be found on the CDFW Boating Access web page.

“California is home to some of the richest aquatic environments in the world, and this grant program exists to ensure all Californians have the opportunity to experience the joy and freedom of being out on the water,” said CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham. “These projects provide the requisite care and maintenance to keep access to the water for boaters safe and reliable.”

The following local projects will soon enter into grant agreements and commence work.

Adaptive Paddling Access at Lake Tahoe

($844,000 to the California Tahoe Conservancy)

“Not enough opportunities exist for people with disabilities to safely paddle at Lake Tahoe,” said Jason Vasques, Executive Director of the California Tahoe Conservancy. “The Adaptive Paddling Access at Lake Tahoe Project will greatly improve accessibility for people with disabilities at the popular Patton Landing Beach, complementing programs operated at the same site by the nonprofit Tahoe Waterman Foundation.”

Enhancing Public Access and Amenities on the Truckee River for Visitors and Paddlecraft

($106,000 to Nevada County)

This project will promote boating access for paddle craft, improve recreational access for all visitors and empower residents to become stewards of the Truckee River.

“The Truckee River has long been a key gateway for eastern Nevada County to the outdoor, wild and beautiful landscapes that make it a very special place to live,” said Nevada County Supervisor Hardy Bullock. “Many community and agency stakeholders have worked to enhance water quality, reduce impacts and promote infrastructure that allows residents and visitors to recreate responsibly near this waterway, the tail waters of Lake Tahoe and the water of the Washoe Tribe. These improvements will allow diverse communities to access the river in a sustainable way, thanks to the support of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.”

Background

In late 2023 CDFW announced availability of funding for the Boating Access Grant Program. The Sport Fish Restoration Act created the Sport Fish Restoration Grant Program, administered by USFWS. Funding for this grant program comes through revenue from manufacturers’ excise taxes on sport fishing equipment, import duties on fishing tackle and pleasure boats and a portion of gasoline fuel tax attributable to small engines and motorboats. The Boating Access sub-program of the Sport Fish Restoration Grant Program provides federal funds for facilities that create or add to public access for recreational boating and improvements to waterways that increase access to recreational boating opportunities.

CDFW anticipates releasing the next solicitation for proposals for the Boating Access Grant Program in as early as October 2024, with up to $2 million available for new projects — check the Boating Access Program website for details.